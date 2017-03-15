LeadershipYOU.com Launches Education Blog

We are excited to help educators in their pursuits to mold and empower young minds to become the best self-leaders they can be

LeadershipYOU.com has launched an education blog, an informative resource providing useful guidelines to assist teachers and students in their scholastic goals.

According to Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP, creator of LeadershipYOU.com, the education blog was added to the website to encourage viewers to commit to continual growth and perpetual learning. Dr. Shufeldt worked with Educational Director and former high school teacher, Maribeth Sublette, to guarantee this online resource will effectively serve educators, students, and inquisitive minds around the world.

“Learning never stops,” Shufeldt says. “I believe in the power of formal education, as well as learning through life experiences, books, travel, and mentorship” says Shufeldt.

The LeadershipYOU Education blog supplements educational guide-book, Outliers in Education and the free LeadershipYOU Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).

“We are excited to help educators in their pursuit to mold and empower young minds to become the best self-leaders they can be,” says Sublette.

Educators will discover an abundance of tips, tools and resources with easy-to-use links and supplemental classroom material. The LeadershipYOU Education blog will be updated monthly.

LeadershipYOU Education blog topics feature:



Classroom management tips and tricks

Advancements in educational technology

Techniques to improve student success

Blog posts will be featured on the Education blog on a weekly basis.

About John Shufeldt: http://www.johnshufeldt.com

Dr. John Shufeldt, MD, JD, MBA, FACEP is a leadership expert in multidisciplinary ventures committed to innovation in medicine, entrepreneurism and education. John has three decades of experience leading high performing teams in businesses that combine his passions for medicine, law, and leadership. He committed to return to school every 10 years to push his own personal envelope. John continues to practice emergency medicine, and is an adjunct professor at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

About the MOOC:

The LeadershipYOU massive open online course (MOOC) is composed of sixteen short videos, each aiming to cultivate the skills necessary for self-leadership. The MOOC is a free resource created specifically with teachers and students in mind. It can be used alone or in conjunction with its companion book, LeadershipYOU: Your Future Begins With You. Free common core-aligned lesson plans are also available to further assist educators in sharing this self-leadership content.

About the book:

Outliers in Education is a how-to guide for current and aspiring teachers. This book contains classroom management tips and career advice from six seasoned academic professionals in question and answer format. Each chapter contains interviews, action guides and resources designed to inspire and equip readers. Whether you aspire to be a teacher, professor, or administrator, Outliers in Education serves as a foundation for a vibrant and influential career.