Discovery Health Partners Adds New Healthcare Clients

Discovery Health Partners Logo

LaunchPoint division Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment integrity and population risk management solutions for healthcare payers, added 16 clients in 2016 for its Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Validation solution. MSP Validation, honored two years in a row as a top 100 finalist in the Chicago Innovation Awards, helps Medicare Advantage plans recoup millions of dollars to their bottom lines by ensuring the accuracy of healthcare premiums paid by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for members with other health insurance. In the last three years, Discovery has restored more than $150 million in underpaid premiums for its MSP Validation clients.

“SummaCare’s experience with the Discovery team was an award-winning experience as their staff was well-trained and professional, provided great customer service, and most of all improved our financials through their MSP Validation process,” said Rick Alexsonshk, Manager, Financial Reconciliation, SummaCare, a regional health plan offering a full range of health insurance services. “It was a totally enjoyable and profitable experience that I would recommend to other health plans!”

MSP Validation combines the expertise of healthcare payment integrity experts and powerful MSP software residing on Discovery’s Healthcare Analytics Platform. “Our proven process covers identification of open MSP records, validation of primacy, ECRS submissions, response monitoring, and premium reconciliation,” said Paul Vosters, Discovery President. “Not only does it deliver near-perfect premium restoration success within a matter of months, it also enables clients to correct inaccurate eligibility information so they receive correct premiums and pay claims correctly in the future.”

Discovery Health Partners is the market leader in MSP Validation, with more than 35 national and regional health plans on its client roster, representing a third of all Medicare Advantage plans with at least 5,000 lives. New clients in 2016 include Commonwealth Care, Health Alliance Plan of Michigan, Health First Health Plan, Vantage Health, and four Blue Cross/Blue Shield plans, among others. In Q1 of 2017, Discovery added one of the top 5 health plans in the nation to its roster of MSP Validation clients.

The MSP Validation solution is typically delivered as an outsourced business process with Discovery experts managing the entire process on behalf of the client. It is often provided as a supplemental offering that complements clients’ existing efforts to help restore more. Clients can also subscribe to the service as cloud-based software to manage the MSP process in-house, with their own staff. Many choose to take over ongoing maintenance after Discovery manages the initial restoration effort.

About Discovery Health Partners

Discovery Health Partners, a division of LaunchPoint, offers payment and revenue integrity and risk management solutions that help health payers improve revenue, avoid costs, and influence member well-being. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information about our solutions including Coordination of Benefits, Eligibility, Medicare Secondary Payer Validation and Subrogation is available at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.