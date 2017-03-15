James Crawford, Director of Signals Intelligence Training for Commuter Air Technology

Commuter Air Technology (CAT), an AGC Aerospace & Defense company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, announces James Crawford as Director of Signals Intelligence Training. Crawford, a former USMC Master Sergeant with 21 years of service, 10 of which were in Special Operations, brings extensive experience in tactical and strategic Signals Intelligence collection operations.

"We're pleased to attract high quality talent such as James Crawford,” said Darryl Wilkerson, CAT President. "We pride ourselves in providing the most relevant SI training for our special-missions clients.”

In his role with CAT, he is responsible for the training and mentorship of Special Operations Forces Signals Intelligence Operators from all SOCOM components through technology courses and exercise support. Also part of his role is discovering cutting edge intelligence collection technology that will support CAT’s vision of being a world-class ISR integrator and provider of remote sensing solutions on the ground, by sea or in the air.

Prior to joining CAT, Crawford was the founder of Alpha28 Consulting, a premier Signals Intelligence training company that has been offering research and development and training to equip our Special Operators in the latest tactics, techniques and procedures for operating in an SI environment. Crawford, a master instructor himself, also brings with him highly qualified and accredited instructors that are vital in supporting and certifying our US Special Operators in their worldwide missions.

About Commuter Air Technology

Commuter Air Technology delivers certified aircraft and customized aircraft modifications for commercial and government applications around the globe. Modifications range from flight performance enhancements and high-density passenger systems to cargo conversions and corporate reconfigurations. With over 30 years of experience, Commuter Air Technology offers a full line of technical support services, such as crew provision, training, program management, aircraft maintenance, engineering as well as STC process management and Airworthiness certifications. Commuter Air Technology is an AGC Aerospace & Defense company. Learn more at http://www.commuterair.com.

About AGC Aerospace & Defense

AGC Aerospace & Defense, the unifying brand of private equity group Acorn Growth Companies, is a global supplier of technologies, systems and services supporting commercial and military programs. Capabilities within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio range from financing, engineering, and integration services to manufacturing, logistics, and aircraft modifications. AGC Aerospace & Defense is organized into four operating groups: AeroComposites, Finance, Integrated Defense, and Services. Learn more at http://www.agcaerospace.com.