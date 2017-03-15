Zimcom’s technology platform and white glove approach to customers will blend perfectly with the Liberty organization.

Liberty Center One has acquired one of the leading cloud solutions providers in the Midwest, Zimcom Internet Solutions. Zimcom is based in Cincinnati, OH and provides a broad portfolio of public and private cloud solutions, as well as infrastructure as a service, backup and disaster recovery, enterprise storage, hosted desktops, and cloud VPS. Founded in 1999, Zimcom has grown to become one of the most respected providers of Internet and hosting solutions in the Midwest.

“We were initially attracted to Zimcom by their use of leading-edge cloud technology and enterprise-level infrastructure,” said Rex Smith, President of Liberty Center One. “But we were even more impressed by their passion for customer service and partnership approach to business engagements which meshes well with our company’s culture.”

Zimcom Vice President Jason Huebner commented, “We see ourselves as a service company first and a technology company second.”

Today, Zimcom deploys high-end enterprise network equipment from industry leaders like Dell-EMC and Cisco in three diverse data centers in Ohio and Texas. Liberty Center One’s Tier 3 data center in Royal Oak, MI will be added to the grid to provide an even more robust solution to customers looking for data protection and high availability service as well as geographic diversity for disaster-proof redundancy.

“We’ve invested heavily in enterprise level infrastructure and work with accomplished technology partners such as Veeam, VMware, Apache CloudStack, Citrix, and Microsoft, to name a few,” said Zimcom VP and Chief Technology Officer Steve Searles. “Using industry-leading assets and tools enables us to provide a reliable and trusted network for our customers.”

Liberty Center One will be integrating these technology assets with its own cloud hosting and storage solutions to offer a wider set of services to its Southeast Michigan customer base.

“Zimcom’s technology platform and white glove approach to customers will blend perfectly with the Liberty organization,” said Managing Director Tim Mullahy. “Our customers will gain access to an expanded set of services and Zimcom’s customers will benefit from Liberty’s high availability infrastructure and multi-homed 20g network.”

Two principals from Zimcom, Steve Searles and Jason Huebner, will remain with the organization following the acquisition. Searles will be VP, CTO and Huebner will be VP, General Manager of the Cincinnati office. Zimcom’s engineering and support staff will remain in Cincinnati.

“I am excited about working with the team in Cincinnati and integrating the efforts and technology between our two organizations,” said Mullahy. “We see many operating synergies that will make us better together, and we look forward to expanding our service offerings for our customers both here and throughout the Midwest.”

About Liberty Center One

Liberty Center One is a SOC2 Type II audited, commercial data center located in Royal Oak, MI offering high availability colocation, managed, dedicated and shared hosting services with superior power density architecture. Contact Liberty Center One by calling 734-507-0521, by visiting http://www.libertycenterone.com, or by emailing tim.mullahy(at)libertycenterone.com.

About Zimcom

Zimcom was founded in 1999 and has grown to become one of the Midwest’s premiere hosting and cloud solutions providers. Based out of Cincinnati, OH, Zimcom provides leading-edge cloud services to clients who need a provider they can trust to manage their hosted infrastructure and data assets. Zimcom specializes in providing highly scalable and redundant solutions for its clients, while focusing on data protection and availability.