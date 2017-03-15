Free People to Relocate in New York City to West Broadway

Free People, the lifestyle brand, will relocate in New York, New York on March 24th, 2017. The store will be 8,476 gross square feet.

The historical building in which the new Free People store will be located, maintains its original architectural character inside and out. The space was designed in the brand’s Studio concept which focused on the more rugged side of the Free People girl and was designed to feel like her personal studio workshop by featuring a mix of rugged elements and feminine details throughout. Inside, the brand highlighted the character of the space by reusing existing architectural elements like the decorative steel columns, tin ceilings and brick walls. Other interior finishes included soft maple battens, reclaimed bead board and white washed woods. Nine fitting rooms will be nestled towards the rear of the store featuring warm metal accents, mica plaster walls, and special coin curtains. Customers will be able to checkout through a 5 POS cashwrap featuring a built-in backwrap with soft maple shelving which displays the Free People girls’ most favorite collections.

An array of clothing, intimates and shoes will be available at the new location. Woven tops, statement jackets, cut off shorts, widelegs, graphic tees and more will be on hand for customers to check out. The intimates section will carry soft bras, lounge pieces, sets, camis and layering tops. Multiple styles of shoes will be available as well from menswear inspired, athletic, sandals and boots.

There will be a special preview event from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Thursday, March 23rd with a special live performance from Julietta. Join us to celebrate our newest store and take an exclusive first look at the new space!

Each Free People store offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. Free People New York customers can schedule a one-on-one appointment with their favorite stylist, as well as interact and gain inspiration through the brand’s online Style Community, FP Me.

The new location will be located at 383 West Broadway New York, New York 10012. Store hours are Sunday 11AM-8PM and Monday-Saturday 10AM-9PM.

