Henderson, NV: The clock says 10:00am on a Wednesday in March, 2017 as the morning bustle of Henderson Hyundai Supertsore is in full swing. There are a few sales representatives sitting at tables with customers discussing their options to purchase or lease a new or pre-owned vehicle they had recently test driven. But this is no ordinary Wednesday. This is a special day for the 110 employees that call 460 N. Boulder Highway their place of employment. The showroom banter is interrupted by a group of well-dressed executives walking and talking as they make their way from a conference room to the showroom floor. Everyone takes notice of the group of executives, not because they are high ranking executives from Hyundai Motor America, but because of what they are carrying and what this moment represents.

On this sunny day in Henderson, all the work that went into 2016 was going to be recognized. The blood, sweat and tears it takes to run a successful car dealership is about to pay off. The executives walked in holding the coveted Hyundai Motor America 2016 Dealer of The Year Award which is given to the dealership that leads their district in sales for the entire year. The award glistened in the overhead lights of the showroom as the team that had earned it gathered around for a group photo. As the smiles multiply and cameras flash a voice is heard over all the rest. “You earned this. The people in this room worked their tails off to make this happen and I couldn’t be prouder of your effort and dedication. This award is yours,” said Frank Maione, Owner and Operator of Henderson Hyundai.

The award is given to the dealership with the most sales in the district but in the incredibly competitive auto industry, it is about way more than sales. For a car dealership to see success and stay on top, they need to maintain impeccable customer service. “Our team understands what a big decision it is to buy or lease a car and we pride ourselves on repeat business. We have some customers that have bought several cars from us and all of their family members buy cars from us. We must be doing something right. We focus on taking care of people first and that translates into successful sales volume and it has now for the second straight year,” added Carlos Hidalgo, General Manager.

Customer service is such an important cog in the wheel of success for this dealership and it showed up again this year when they were also given the Dealer Rater Dealer of the Year Award for Customer Satisfaction. Dealer Rater is an independent online auto dealer review and information company. Many people use this service as their guide to tell them which dealerships provide the best customer service. “Impeccable customer service is the main topic of discussion in our sales meetings. We work at it daily and we’ve created an environment where a customer can come into our showroom and feel 100% certain they are part of our family when making the second biggest purchase decision of their life next to buying a home,” added Hidalgo.

Henderson Hyundai Superstore is the only factory authorized Hyundai dealer in Las Vegas and Henderson. Located at 460 N. Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89015, the dealership features all the new Hyundai models including Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe, Azera, Veloster, the newly released Ioniq and the Genesis brand. Henderson Hyundai also carries certified pre-owned Hyundais as well as a wide variety of domestic and foreign brand pre-owned vehicles. All inventory is viewable at HendersonHyundai.com.