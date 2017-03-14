Leaders in Training, Certification and Professional Development "We're excited to introduce the new CVPP certification that was created with VSC industry experts to accurately validate the very specialized industry knowledge and skills of sales and customer service employees"

TrainAndCertify.org, the nationally recognized leading provider of training and certification programs for sales and customer service reps in various consumer centric industries, today announced its Certified Vehicle Protection Professional (CVPP) certification program.

TrainAndCertify.org established the CVPP program via the Academy of Certified Vehicle Protection Professionals (ACVPP) to recognize individuals who demonstrate the requisite knowledge required to responsibly and effectively market Vehicle Service Contracts (VSCs) to consumers.

TrainAndCertify.org has also produced and launched a branded version of the CVPP certification program for the Vehicle Service Contract industry trade association Vehicle Protection Association (VPA) and its member companies.

Training and Certification is a standardized method for evaluating employee knowledge and providing measurable results that can be tied to development plans and business objectives.

TrainAndCertify.org currently serves the Consumer Debt Relief industry (IAPDA), the Vehicle Service Contract industry (ACVPP & VPA) and the Student Loan Consolidation industry (AFSLR), its impact on the success of an industry and its organizations is significant. Bringing each industry's sales and customer service consultants to a minimum standard of excellence, customer protection and product knowledge.

"We're excited to introduce the new CVPP certification that was created with VSC industry experts to accurately validate the very specialized industry knowledge and skills of sales and customer service employees of Vehicle Service Contract marketers," said Laurence Larose, President of TrainAndCertify.org "professionals are looking for a way to demonstrate and promote their skills by earning a certification that is a distinct indicator of their deep industry knowledge and VSC marketing companies also benefit from the rigor and integrity of the CVPP training and exam process."

Vehicle Service Contract sales and customer service Professionals who would like to be CVPP certified must complete the online CVPP training module and certification exam. Organizations that work with CVPP certified professionals will be assured that these individuals are well-versed in industry knowledge and best practices for the Vehicle Service Contract industry.

CVPP Accredited Service Centers

All participating companies are granted CVPP Accredited Service Center status with no monthly or annual fees or dues. The CVPP Accredited Service Center credential validates an organization's level of commitment to staff CVPP training and certification, resulting in competitive differentiation and consumer confidence. It identifies organizations that employ CVPP certified customer service and sales staff members.

CVPP certification establishes a level of comfort with consumers and regulators. It shows that a company's staff member has met important industry requirements by obtaining CVPP certification, a recognized and trusted industry credential and a very high minimum industry standard.

Additional Resources

Learn more about TrainAndCertify.org

Learn more about the Academy of Certified Vehicle Protection Professionals

Learn more about the Vehicle Protection Association

Learn more about the IAPDA

Learn more about the AFSLR

About TrainAndCertify.org

Nationally recognized TrainAndCertify.org provides leading training and certification programs for sales and customer service reps in various consumer centric industries.

TrainAndCertify.org has over 17 years experience helping associations and companies achieve success with their leading training and certification initiatives, certifying over 5000 individuals. Trade Associations and Companies of all sizes can be assured their corporate and industry specific training and certification programs will be successful when they partner with TrainAndCertify.org. Training and Certification is a standardized method for evaluating employee knowledge and providing measurable results that can be tied to development plans and business objectives.

TrainAndCertify.org knows that the success of an industry's business participants depends upon their most important asset – their employees.

Contact:

Laurence Larose

President, TrainAndCertify.org

laurence(at)trainandcertify(dot)org