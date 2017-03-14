“We are impressed by the overall commitment, approach and attitude adopted by Paul Fabrications to help us deliver our strategic goals,” said Craig Smith Executive Vice President Installations of Rolls-Royce.

Paul Fabrications, a Unitech Aerospace company and leading supplier of fabricated and precision machined components to the aerospace and nuclear industries, has received the 2016 Rolls-Royce Fabrications Supplier of the Year award. Paul Fabrications received this award for their innovative and collaborative approach on a multi-million pound supply chain partnership.

In late 2016, Paul Fabrications and Rolls-Royce announced a significant partnership that is a key part of the ongoing transformation of Rolls-Royce’s supply chain for metallic fabrications. A defining feature of this partnership was Paul Fabrications’ ability and commitment to provide a turnkey new product introduction (NPI) process. By embedding a Rolls-Royce team inside of Paul Fabrication’s Derby site, there is a new level of collaboration and transparency between the two organizations. As a result, Rolls-Royce has been able to consolidate its mature and legacy products with significantly reduced time to market and risk levels.

“I am delighted with this award as it speaks to our partnership in collectively developing a strategic path to manage low volume and legacy parts in an efficient and timely manner,” said Wayne Exton, CEO of Unitech Aerospace. “A key success factor is our co-located team of decision makers enabling faster transfer and more efficient production methods. We look forward to growing this partnership over many years to come.”

Smith, for Rolls-Royce, and Exton, for Unitech Aerosapce, gave a joint presentation on this innovative partnership at the 2017 Rolls-Royce Global Aerospace Supplier Conference in Singapore in February, where Paul Fabrications was awarded Highly Commended status in the Most Improved Supplier Category.

About Paul Fabrications

Paul Fabrications, established in 1937, and located in Derby UK, is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of complex, high precision, fabricated and machined metal parts and assemblies. Paul Fabrications is a Unitech Aerospace company.

About Unitech Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace provides the aerospace, marine, medical, defense, nuclear and rail industries with composite and metallic structures and components that meet demanding and complex requirements. The company’s growing global footprint is currently comprised of strategically located sites providing local and immediate support to customers. Integrated solutions range from early stage design, rate production, to full-term sustainment making Unitech Aerospace the industry’s trusted lifecycle partner.