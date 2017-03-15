Dave Shalabi, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park, Ill.

RE/MAX recently named its leading commercial real estate sales teams and individuals in northern Illinois for 2016. Each year RE/MAX recognizes its Top Three commercial brokers and Top Three commercial teams, as well as the broker or team earning the year’s largest commercial commission. A team involves the combined efforts of two or more licensed brokers.

For the third consecutive year, the Dave Shalabi Team of RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park, Ill., and Richard Dawidiuk of RE/MAX Central, Roselle, Ill., captured No. 1 rankings.

The award for the year’s largest commercial sales commission also resulted in a three-peat when the mother/daughter team of Georgia Colovos and Vickie Colovos Supos of RE/MAX Destiny, Elk Grove Village, Ill., won that honor again. They did so by selling a property in Chicago’s West Loop to prominent New York real estate investors.

The complete list of RE/MAX Commercial Top Three teams and individuals is as follows:

COMMERCIAL TEAMS

1. Dave Shalabi Team, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park;

2. The Vallejo Team, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park;

3. Mark Batinick Team, RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville, Ill.

The top two teams were recognized by the worldwide RE/MAX organization for ranking among the Top 50 RE/MAX commercial teams worldwide based on 2016 sales. The Shalabi Team was 23rd, and the Vallejo Team was 30th. In the United States Top 50, the Shalabi Team ranked 13th, the Vallejo Team 18th, the Batinick Team 34th and the Colovos Team 43rd.

COMMERCIAL INDIVIDUALS

1. Rich Dawidiuk, RE/MAX Central, Roselle;

2. George Zoellick, RE/MAX Synergy, Flossmoor, Ill.;

3. Linda Feinstein, RE/MAX Signature Homes, Hinsdale, Ill.

Feinstein also ranked No. 1 among individual RE/MAX brokers in northern Illinois for residential sales in 2016. She is the first RE/MAX broker to have ranked among both the Commercial Top Three and the Residential Top 20 in a single year.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2015, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 103 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

