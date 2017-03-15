Activ Technologies Appoints New President & Chief Executive Officer

Keith's supply chain expertise in both business development as well as technology leadership makes him uniquely qualified to lead our aggressive growth strategy for Activ’s flagship product, Harmony.

Activ Technologies, a leader in supply chain collaboration software and consulting has announced the appointment of Keith Goldsmith to President and CEO as well as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Goldsmith joins Activ Technologies after serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Americold Logistics where he was responsible for the company’s market strategy and revenue production. Prior to Americold, Mr. Goldsmith was the Senior Vice President, Business Development for CEVA Logistics, overseeing the development of supply chain solutions for the company's premier client base.

Prior to CEVA, Mr. Goldsmith served as a member of the board of management and Global Chief Information Officer for TNT Logistics, a predecessor company to CEVA. In this capacity, he managed the company's technology suite of applications and services including CEVA Matrix™, a proprietary technology platform that enables increased supply chain efficiencies for customers.

Mr. Goldsmith is a graduate of the University of North Florida where he is currently an advisory board member and a graduate of the Logistics Management Program at The Ohio State University.

"Keith's supply chain expertise in both business development as well as technology leadership makes him uniquely qualified to lead our aggressive growth strategy for Activ’s flagship product, Harmony, into our premier clients” said Jerry Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Activ Technologies.

About Activ Technologies:

Activ Technologies is at the forefront of supply network development. Since 2006, we have exclusively focused our resources on the development of a SaaS collaboration and demand visibility solution called Harmony. By offering the most advanced cloud-based Supply Chain Synchronization, our solution goes far beyond just collaboration to achieve auto-synchronization for all of the OEM, customers, and suppliers in the supply chain. Cloud-based Supply Chain interoperability information (collaboration) is augmented by configurable rules logic that automates SCM Decision Support and Decision Management. The result is an unparalleled ROI. Such synchronization turns a supply chain into a powerful value chain.

Learn more about Activ Technologies by calling 678-710-2786 or visiting the company’s website at http://www.activ-tech.com.