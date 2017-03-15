Creative Safety Supply Announces Second Scholarship Competition

The company is looking to assist students with college costs and is interested in hearing from students about the ways creative thinking has helped them achieve goals in their academic, professional or personal lives.

After the successful launch of Creative Safety Supply’s scholarship program last year, the company has decided to host two competitions this year. The first competition’s deadline is July 15, and the second is December 15. The winner of each competition will receive a $1,000 award to be applied to educational expenses.

The company is looking to assist students with college costs and is interested in hearing from students about the ways creative thinking has helped them achieve goals in their academic, professional or personal lives. Creative Safety Supply works to help businesses find creative solutions to workplace challenges, so the company believes in the importance of this type of thinking.

Any student currently enrolled in a college, university or vocational school in the United States who is a U.S. citizen and has a grade point average of at least 3.0 is eligible to apply. Additionally, students must submit a scholarship application, which includes a completed form, copies of transcripts and responses to two essay questions. Full application details are available at the Creative Safety Supply website: https://www.creativesafetysupply.com/scholarship

The winner of July’s competition will receive funds for the fall 2017 semester. The winner will be notified in August.

About Creative Safety Supply

Creative Safety Supply is an online retailer of safety and lean manufacturing products that help organizations solve their workplace safety and productivity problems. The company’s LabelTac® industrial label printers, SafetyTac® floor marking tape and other visual marking tools make it simpler for facility managers, safety managers and businesses owners to create spaces that are easy to navigate.