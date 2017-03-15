ISPA Welcomes New Trustees To Board

ISPA is a strong community filled with professionals, friends and mentors

The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) welcomes the following members to its Board of Trustees: Kim Grubb, vice president of sales, Wright Global Graphics; Jeffrey Sherman, owner, The Bedding Group; Wade Wallace, president and chief operating officer, Tietex International Ltd.; and David Wright, vice president, Elite Comfort Solutions. All were elected by ISPA membership and each brings executive management experience from across the bedding industry.

The ISPA Board of Trustees is responsible for governing the Association and its committees. It is comprised of ISPA members who serve two-year terms and represent ISPA’s diverse membership of sleep products manufacturers and suppliers.

“ISPA is a strong community filled with professionals, friends and mentors,” said Grubb, commenting on her appointment. “Throughout my career at Wright Global Graphics, we have been a long-standing supporter of ISPA, and I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to give something back by serving on the ISPA Board.”

Sherman added that he was honored by the appointment, “I’ve served on the ISPA Board and a few ISPA committees in the past and it’s truly a pleasure to come back onboard to further contribute to the growth and sustainability of our industry.”

ISPA President Ryan Trainer welcomed the new trustees: “I look forward to the insights that they will contribute as we plan for the future of the association. On behalf of the full ISPA membership, I thank each of them for volunteering their time and effort to serve in these important positions.”

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the growth, profitability and stature of the mattress industry. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA represents nearly 700 mattress manufacturers and suppliers throughout the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry’s ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications.

To learn more, visit http://www.sleepproducts.org or contact info(at)sleepproducts(dot)org.