AxioMed president, Jake Lubinski, describes the AxioMed disc as, “a viscoelastic material that exhibits both viscous and elastic characteristics when deformed, which is identical to how the human discs work to distribute force. The AxioMed disc polymer exhibits properties to gently absorb compressive forces and return to its natural state along a hysteresis curve, exactly like a healthy human disc. Using a hysteresis curve, you can objectively conclude that the gradual loading and unloading of the AxioMed disc matches a healthy human disc.” Lubinski holds a MSME specializing in viscoelastic disc biomechanics.

In addition to natural loading and unloading, the viscoelastic polymer core is able to expand both radially and axially. This multi-dimensional loading allows the AxioMed disc stiffness to approximate the stiffness of a natural human disc.

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin expanded on the clinical implications, stating, “The AxioMed viscoelastic polymer mimics the real disc by restricting compression and distributing forces smoothly and evenly throughout the polymer and to the end plates. Therefore, this technology will allow surgeons to treat degenerative disease and scoliosis in cases in which we do fusions today. The alignment of the spine and spinal motion are affected by the discs and so, by configuring our proprietary viscoelastic polymer, we can treat most spine disease through the disc.”