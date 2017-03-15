Triple Threat Productions is pleased to announce that JC aka Triple Threat is invited to perform on multiple stages during the height of the Austin, Texas Music Festival Week. Performances will begin on Wednesday, March 15th through Friday, March 17, 2017. These events will expose our client to hundreds of thousands of potential fans that pour into downtown Austin during this time a year - a great setting for an up-and-coming rising star and a great way to kick off the 2017 year.

The 20 year old Urban Pop performer from Arizona combines rapping, singing and acting. JC has earned his name. This former football player that found a dedication to the arts after a career ending injury is taking the music industry by storm. Working with Grammy nominated multi-platinum producers Young Yonni and Big Duke, this energetic entertainer will be performing songs from his newest project, “The Crossover” soon to be available in all digital outlets and physical stores via Triple Threat Production signing a distribution deal with Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.

This collection of sound and words is filled with artistic nuances of storytelling that embraces the beauty of musical expression in multiple genres. Each song will literally give the listener a unique experience. JC aka Triple Threat rides out each track with intensity and energy that you would expect from a former football player to use. His passion for music is truly a vehicle to share positive messages uplifting those around him to create a smooth vibe that everyone can groove to.

Current and new fans will be able to see and hear JC aka Triple Threat as he hits the stage to perform his new music live in Austin, Texas where he will be kicking off the festival on the Mesa Music Festival Stage at the Heart of Texas Rockfest Wednesday, March 15th 11:00 AM Located on the corner of 7th & Neches Streets. Next, he’ll hit the stage again for the Midwest Monsters ATX Sound Stage March 16th & 17th at Dirty Dog Bar located at 505 E 6th Street and then closing out his performances on the Elegant Hoodness Music Program ATX Stage March 18th at the Scratch House located at 617 E 7th Street.