According to recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, liposuction was the second most popular plastic surgery choice in the United States in 2016. There were 235,237 procedures last year and that number was up 6% from 2015. In fact, only breast augmentation was ahead of liposuction on the annual list. The desire of so many patients to undergo liposuction has led the team at USLiposuction.org to expand its article database.

According to the senior editor of the website, "One of the main goals of the website is to make the world of liposuction easy to understand for the average person. We accomplish this goal by providing important information that is relevant to understanding the different liposuction techniques currently available. We also examine the reasons behind having liposuction in order to show why someone would undergo the procedure."

The expanded article database is also designed to reflect and report on changes in liposuction techniques. The senior editor went on to say, “'Liposuction techniques have greatly improved in the past decade. The methods used by surgeons have improved and so has the recovery time experienced by patients. Our expanded article database contains the most up to date information at the time the articles are published on the website. This information helps patients be more knowledgeable about their liposuction procedure and also tells them what to expect after the surgery.”

USLiposuction.org plans to continue the growth of its article database throughout 2017. According to the senior editor, the continuing improvements and advancements in liposuction techniques is a popular topic in the medical community. The website plans to include regular updates on new liposuction surgical techniques and medical research as well as breaking news related to the subject of liposuction.

