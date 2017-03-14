End of Life Doulas are bringing deeper meaning & greater comfort to the dying. The role of end of life doulas is to walk alongside.

A “good death” sounds like any oxymoron to western ears. But over the last fourteen years a new approach to the dying process has begun helping people see through the apparent contradictions in that phrase. The focus of this approach is on exploring life meaning, bringing a sense of reverence to the atmosphere around a dying person, and creative attention to maintaining the best quality of life right up to the last breath.

End of life doulas, also known as death midwives or death doulas, are a group of professionals who guide and support the dying based on the new approach the International End of Life Doula Association (INELDA) is offering. Through their efforts, the idea of a good death is seeping into our collective consciousness.

INELDA is offering a 22-hour end of life doula course. Students will learn how to be deep-active listeners, how to create and conduct guided visual imagery sessions, and how to help a dying person and family plan for the atmosphere around the bedside. Subjects covered: how to use touch, hold the dying person, provide music, readings, and ritual.

The training is open to all who are interested in learning more about offering support to the dying. No previous or medical experience is required. It will be a transformative weekend filled with deep, meaningful work. Preregistration is required and space is limited.