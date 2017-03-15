North American Title Company Logo With this new location in close proximity to a number of real estate brokerage offices, we look forward to better serving the large volume of real estate professionals in the Park Cities and North Dallas markets.

Staff from North American Title Co.’s Texas region, DFW division and its Park Lane residential escrow branch has moved to the Park Cities area as of March 13. The new, 8,000-square-foot location is more centrally located and combines the company’s regional legal staff with the residential closing team.

“With this new location in close proximity to a number of real estate brokerage offices, we look forward to better serving the large volume of real estate professionals in the Park Cities and North Dallas markets,” said Scott Moize, Dallas-Fort Worth division manager, North American Title Co. “In addition, the office houses an expanded, state-of-the-art training facility, accommodating groups up to 50 people. We expect this to enhance our ability to provide additional educational seminars for agents and attorneys.”

The new office was operational as of Monday, March 13, and is located at 8333 Douglas Ave., Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75225, telephone number (214) 720-1020.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC) and similar names in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com