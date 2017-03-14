Siempo’s functions are grounded in neuroscience and behavior design to help build positive habits Siempo is the only phone designed to help users reclaim control over their time and attention, without compromising access to the digital world.

Today Oakland-based startup Siempo launched a Kickstarter campaign for their namesake product, a phone for humans. Their mission is to build healthy relationships between people and their technology.

Siempo is designed from the ground up to help you keep your focus where you want it. It’s a new way to access what mobile phones have to offer, on your terms. It includes essential features such as calling, group text, synced contacts, calendar, maps, camera and WiFi tethering.

Research shows that software alone doesn’t lead to lasting improvements in how we use our phones, and downgrading to a dumb phone takes away too many benefits that most of us need.

“Modern phones have long surpassed serving our daily needs,” said Jorge Selva, Siempo Co-Founder. “We now check our phones 150 times a day, and this is damaging to our productivity, health and well-being.”

Siempo’s operating system and intentional living functions are grounded in neuroscience and behavior design and are carefully chosen to help build positive habits.

Siempo Features:



Pause - hits mute on the digital world for a custom period of time

Tempo - batches notifications in intervals

Snooze - reminds users of messages when it’s good for them

Intention Field - saves a note, sends a text message or starts any action directly from the home screen

Mindful Morning - creates a distraction-free morning routine

Restrained Email and Web Browser - allows users to stay on top of important email and get full access to the web with focused experiences

“Siempo is the only phone designed to help users reclaim control over their time and attention, without compromising access to the digital world,” said Andreas Gala, Siempo Co-Founder. “By removing access to internet distractions and providing smart notification management, Siempo helps people live life well, and at their own tempo.”

Siempo is launching as an unlocked GSM phone and will work with any GSM carrier. It is now available for as low as $279 on Kickstarter. Their campaign runs from March 14 - April 18, 2017 with projected shipping to backers in December 2017. For a full rundown of the pledge levels, visit the Siempo Kickstarter page.

