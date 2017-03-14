FITNATICS FITBOX is rapidly expanding its product offerings for members with two exciting partnerships with EleVen by Venus Williams and SHAPE® activewear

FITBOX, a monthly activewear membership service, is pleased to announce FITBOX FITNATICS, its series of curated pop-up activations that place the digital perks of being a FITBOX subscriber into the real world. In partnership with SHAPE® activewear and W Hotels, FITBOX will present its first event on March 18th at the W Hotel Downtown in New York City. Hosted by renowned fitness artist, Nicole Winhoffer, founder of the NW Method and the go-to trainer for celebrities such as Madonna, Stella McCartney, Ellen Pompeo and more. Additional pop-up activations will take place in Los Angeles, the Hamptons in Long Island, New York and Miami during the Spring, Summer and Fall 2017.

Through collaborative events, FITBOX will tap existing clientele in key markets while converting new members to the brand. FITBOX FITNATICS’ pop up activations will include exclusive previews of its monthly curated boxes, influencer-hosted workouts, live music and more, in locations that align with the FITBOX mantra of attainable luxury. Using its cutting edge geo-tagging technology, FITNATICS event invites will only be available via the FITBOX Plus mobile app where members within the 15 miles radius of the events will receive notices when classes are posted.

Additionally, FITBOX is rapidly expanding its product offerings for members with two exciting partnerships with EleVen by Venus Williams and SHAPE® activewear, the newly launched athletic wear collection inspired by the pages of SHAPE® magazine. Designed by tennis icon Venus Williams, EleVen is an athletic apparel line with the fashion-forward athletic woman in mind. An outfit from one of EleVen’s Spring/Summer 2017 collections, the Thika Box, will be available for purchase on March 16th.

On March 18th, FITNATICS NYC will preview a specially curated SHAPE® activewear outfit from its spring collection which will be available for members to purchase in April. Featuring cutting-edge fabric technology, Shape’s activewear collections are designed to enhance a woman’s workout while its bold colors and vibrant prints allow her to easily transition to life outside the gym.



For more information on FITBOX FINATICS, visit http://www.iwantfitbox.com/FITNATICS

To download FITBOX Plus click here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fitbox-plus/id1059098243?mt=8