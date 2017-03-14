Aligned Energy, an infrastructure technology company that offers cloud, enterprise, and service providers colocation and build-to-scale data center solutions, announced today that Chief Information Officer Raj Avadaiappan will present at the Datacenter Dynamics Enterprise Conference in New York City on March 15. In his discussion, Avadaiappan will address how to deliver the “Orchestrated Data Center”

as a utility.

Event Details:



The Orchestrated Data Center - Wednesday, March 15, 12:15 p.m.

Discussion Description: Aligned Energy delivers the data center as a utility. In this timely discussion, Aligned Energy will provide insight on how they orchestrate and manage infrastructure from the supply chain to providing customers with full transparency on data center utilization and rack management.

Topics will include:

How customers can integrate their server deployment to consume the data center as an on-demand utility

A customer portal provides complete visibility into utilization, growth and IT cost metrics

How Aligned Energy leverages machine learning and Big Data to continually optimize infrastructure

Taking place at the New York Marriott Marquis on March 14 and 15, Datacenter Dynamics Enterprise Conference will cover the full ecosystem for how enterprise data centers are being re-defined and how the economics of digital business, IT and data center service delivery is being re-shaped. Through more than 100 hours of expert panels, keynote presentations, interactive workshops and roundtables, participants will network, learn and delve into discussion, leaving with the knowledge for a more decisive 2017.

