NYC Chiropractor Dr. Steven Shoshany recently attended a seminar along with his associate chiropractor Dr. Tyler Savory. The seminar was part of the Primal Movement Chains series. The workshops are lead by the founder of Stop Chasing Pain, mobility and exercise specialist Dr. Perry Nickelston. Primal Movement Chains is more than a series of seminars. It is more of a mission statement, vision, and lifestyle combined in to an approach to eliminating pain due to underlying musculoskeletal issues, and correcting fundamental movement patterns.

The seminar took place on February 18 and 19 in NYC. Dr. Steven Shoshany and Dr. Tyler Savory attended the seminar together, and they also work alongside at an integrated Manhattan chiropractic and spinal decompression center. The integrated practice that also includes physical therapy, pain management and a multitude of soft tissue treatment techniques, is located at 632 Broadway in New York City. This occasion marked the second time Dr. Shoshany participated in the Stop Chasing Pain series of seminars. This was the first Primal movement Chains seminar for Dr. Savory.

“I really enjoy working with Dr Perry Nickelston, and I look forward to keeping up with his methods. A lot of what he says feels like common sense, since it overlaps with a lot of my own thinking and my approach to holistic treatment. But his approach to teaching and integration is what makes him stand out as a leader in the field.” said Dr. Steven Shoshany, and he went on to add that he’s already implementing many of the Stop Chasing Pain methods, especially on clients that want a long term, non-surgical solution to painful, and often chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Dr. Steven Shoshany has integrated RockTape kinesio taping protocols, ad well as Graston Technique and class 4 “hot” laser therapy with his chiropractic practice. He was at the forefront of the now omnipresent kinesio taping movement. He’s been an advocate for combining chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture, traditional Chinese medicine, along with cutting edge western medicine, and spinal decompression for over 20 years. For more information on Dr. Steven Shoshany call 212 8864 6465 visit his website: drshoshany.com