SkyStem’s Technology Comes To Life With Artie the Controller

SkyStem LLC a provider of automated account reconciliation software, today launched its new mascot Artie; a friendly robot who will be bringing the company’s message to the world. Bringing SkyStem’s technology to life, Artie is being debuted at the community banking conference, ICBA Live in San Antonio, TX.

Named after Skystem’s flagship product ART an award-winning software tool that helps automate the month-end close process in an easy-to-use way, Artie the Controller will be making appearances at conferences throughout the year.

“We are delighted to share Artie with the world at the ICBA conference, as he embodies our accessibility and service excellence,” said Shagun Malhotra, SkyStem Founder. “Our reconciliation software solution has benefited clients across multiple industries, and we are looking forward to participants interacting with our friendly sidekick to learn more about our capabilities.”

Conference visitors will be able to catch Artie at the ICBA show, where he will be distributing SkyStem merchandise and will be available for photo ops. Other SkyStem representatives will be on hand as well to share how the company’s close and reconciliation solution benefit organizations in general, not just accounting teams.

Artie and the SkyStem team will also be attending several key industry events throughout the year, including:



ICBA Community Banking Live in San Antonio, TX, March 15-19

Healthcare Financial Forum in Herndon, VA, March 15-16

CFO Executive Summit in Prague, Czech Republic, April 27-28

IMA Forum in Denver, CL, June 17-19

About SkyStem LLC

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful close and account reconciliation application for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.