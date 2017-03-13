Groen Aeronautics Names General John Michel to Board of Directors

Today, the company is uniquely positioned to leverage its one-of-a-kind patented solutions to revolutionize flight, delivering state-of the-art aviation platforms that improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance performance.

Groen Aeronautics Corporation (“GAC”) has named senior business executive and Air Force Brigadier General (Ret.) John Michel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Gen. Michel is a successful transformational leader serving at the C-Suite level for years, most recently as chief innovation and strategy officer and president of international operations for MV Transportation, America’s largest privately-held transportation company. Additionally, he completed a 26-year career in the United States Air Force where in his final assignment he led NATO’s unprecedented 14-nation effort in Afghanistan to build the $6.7 billion Afghan Air Force. In this capacity, Gen. Michel developed organizational requirements, logistics sustainment frameworks, messaging, and risk-adjusted financial plans resulting in savings of more than $2.1 billion, while enhancing operations accuracy and improving maintenance system performance three-fold.

His efforts in Afghanistan culminated in his team being awarded the 2014 Secretary of Defense Award for Excellence in Maintenance Training, Advice, and Assistance of Foreign Security Forces, the Department of Defense’s highest award for innovative nation-building efforts.

“We are greatly honored to have General Michel join the Groen Aeronautics team as a member of the Board of Directors. We are especially pleased with his wealth of knowledge and experience in the realms of applied innovation, large scale system transformation and organizational leadership,” said Founder and Senior Advisor David Groen. “In addition, John’s extensive international experience and relationships are exceptional and of great value to GAC. His leadership will be invaluable in helping us expand our efforts to apply GAC’s transformative technology in the global marketplace.”

“I am grateful and excited to join the Groen Aeronautics Board of Directors,” Gen. Michel said. “For over 30 years, the men and women of GAC have led the way in creating several of the most innovative aviation technologies in history. Today, the company is uniquely positioned to leverage its one-of-a-kind patented solutions to revolutionize flight, delivering state-of the-art aviation platforms that improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance performance. GAC is a company built on the timeless values of excellence, integrity, accountability and respect; a company built to serve. I consider myself privileged to join this inspiring American success story.”

During his military service, Gen. Michel held a series of key leadership positions in transportation, logistics, and operations. In addition to developing a first of its kind comprehensive strategy for the safe integration of numerous unmanned vehicle platforms in the state of North Dakota, he also served as the chief change and learning strategist for the United States Transportation Command, the country’s premier global transportation provider. There, he spearheaded the development of the five-year post-war business and operational strategy.

Michel received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Southwest Texas State University, a Master's of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a Master's of Military Operation Art, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. He also earned a Doctorate in Transformational Leadership from Bakke Graduate University in Seattle, and served as a Senior Executive Fellow at Harvard University’s JFK School of Government.

About Groen Aeronautics Corporation

Groen Aeronautics Corporation is recognized as the world's leading authority on sustained autorotative flight with approximately 40 patents issued and several more underway. Powered by a Rolls-Royce gas turbine engine, GAC developed the world's first commercially viable modern gyroplane – the first "Autogiro" to utilize a jet engine; the most advanced gyroplane in existence today – the GAC Hawk 5 Gyroplane. The Hawk 5 was used extensively for security aerial patrol missions for Winter Olympics Games, flying 8 weeks without downtime for maintenance: the only VTOL aircraft used for security for those games that remained mission-ready 24/7. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the GAC team visit http://www.GroenAeronautics.com.