Regroup Mass Notification at the 5th Annual Ellucian Live Conference

Regroup Mass Notification, industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced that it will be attending the Ellucian Live 2017 Conference. The conference will be held from March 19–22, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

Ellucian Live 2017 will gather a global community of more than 8,000 attendees dedicated to further a common goal, student success, by addressing the challenges faced in higher education.

“Our team is excited to showcase at the upcoming 5th Ellucian Live Conference. We are looking forward to share our commitment to providing the best tools for improved communication in higher education,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup. “This is a great opportunity to empower institutions to streamline their communication efforts.”

Regroup — a proud Ellucian Community Partner since 2009 — will be welcoming those interested in knowing more about the power of mass communication for higher education, at booth #224, during the conference.

To learn more about Regroup’s powerful notification solution, please visit this LINK

About Regroup:

Regroup, the award-winning provider of emergency and day-to-day notification solutions, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup’s powerful system can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 855-REGROUP or schedule a free demo.