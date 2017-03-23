Advertisement for the Environments Series The mission of the Irv Teibel archive is to educate others about my father’s contributions to the environmental field recording movement and to make his work publicly available so that others can enjoy it and reap its benefits."

Record label Syntonic Research has announced the launch of “The Irv Teibel Archive,” the official site dedicated to Irv Teibel’s life’s work. Teibel, a field recordist, ambient and new age music pioneer, and the label’s founder, passed away in 2010. The site contains extensive biographical information, photo galleries, and Teibel’s album catalog, including original environments™ vinyl LPs for sale from his personal archive. It also includes a timeline feature that outlines the history of field and environmental sound recording, with information newly compiled from academic scholars and topic experts.

“We’re tremendously excited about the launch of this website,” says Jennifer Ballow, daughter of Irv Teibel and owner of Syntonic Research. “We hope the site will expose a whole new generation to my father’s work. Our connection to nature and personal wellness are even more socially and topically relevant today than they were when environmental sound therapies like the environments™ recordings were first introduced 48 years ago.”

Ballow continues, “People need the soothing effects of nature, especially as many ecologies continue to disappear and more people move to urban and industrial areas where natural environments are sparse. The mission of this website is to educate others about my father’s contributions to the environmental field recording movement and to make his work publicly available so that others can enjoy it and reap its benefits. We look forward to releasing improved, remastered versions of the environments™ series in new formats, as well as releasing some of my father’s recordings that were never previously released.”

The website will be updated regularly and will feature guest blog posts by artists, scholars, and general listeners who are fans of or have been influenced by Teibel’s work. It will also serve as a touch point for those interested in inquiring about licensing opportunities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website, sign up for email updates from Syntonic Research, and share their personal experiences and feedback freely.

About Irv Teibel

Irv Teibel (1938-2010) was a field recordist, ambient and new age music pioneer, and the founder of Syntonic Research, the record label responsible for the influential environments™ series (1969-1979). The environments™ series was the first widely available psychoacoustic soundscape series that used nature sounds to therapeutically alter peoples’ moods and psychological states. In addition to founding Syntonic Research, Teibel was also an accomplished photographer who worked as an editor for the publishing company, Ziff Davis and took photographs for Popular Photography and Car and Driver.

About Syntonic Research

Syntonic Research is a record label founded in 1969 by field recordist Irv Teibel. The label is best known for releasing the environments™ series, a nature recording series that is widely acknowledged as introducing the therapeutic uses of natural sound to mainstream audiences. Begun a year before Songs of the Humpback Whale and almost a decade ahead of Brian Eno’s Ambient 1: Music for Airports, this series of twenty-two long form soundscapes featured everything from political sound art to proto-new age nature compositions. These recordings helped spark a global interest in new age and ambient nature-based recordings, a genre that boomed in the 1970s and 80s and lives on in today’s bedroom noise machines, yoga studios, day spas, and mindfulness apps.

