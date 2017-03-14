Accenture Becomes Newest Member of The StartUp Health Network

"This new effort will provide an environment for our health clients to easily connect into a global ecosystem of digital health startups." - Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health at Accenture

StartUp Health, which is organizing and supporting a global army of Health TransformersTM, announced that Accenture, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, has joined its exclusive StartUp Health Network. This builds on momentum from the HealthTech Innovation Challenge that was hosted at the StartUp Health Festival in San Francisco in January 2017.

The StartUp Health Network connects Accenture leaders to StartUp Health’s rapidly growing global army of nearly 400 Health Transformers in more than 60 cities and spanning 18 countries on five continents. StartUp Health will work closely with Accenture to streamline the process of working with Health Transformers, digital health entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors. Startup Health will also provide Accenture’s leaders its proprietary Transformer Mindset Coaching program and access to its StartUp Health Insights.

“We are proud to be a member of The StartUp Health Network and look forward to working together to support a new generation of Health Transformers,” said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health at Accenture. As part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, this new effort will provide an environment for our health clients to easily connect into a global ecosystem of digital health startups.”

Unity Stoakes, co-founder and president of StartUp Health, said, “By working with industry leaders like Accenture, and their world class clients, we are streamlining the process of connecting Health Transformers to those that can supercharge their progress. We only collaborate with partners who have a Health Moonshot Mindset - and we’re incredibly excited to have Accenture as a Member of The StartUp Health Network.”

StartUp Health and its global army of Health Transformers are on a 25 year mission to achieve 10 Health Moonshots essential to improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world. To date, twelve of StartUp Health’s companies have been acquired by companies including Intel, WebMD, Under Armour and Zimmer Biomet. StartUp Health’s portfolio— now 190 companies and growing— has raised more than $700M of funding since 2012. StartUp Health’s diverse portfolio currently comprises 40 percent “doctorpreneurs,” 30 percent female founders and 30 percent serial entrepreneurs.

About StartUp Health

In 2011, StartUp Health introduced a revolutionary new model for transforming health by organizing and supporting a global army of entrepreneurs called Health TransformersTM. StartUp Health has identified and is investing in 10 Health Moonshots, with the long-term goal of improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world. With the world’s largest digital health portfolio (more than 18590 companies spanning 5 continents, 18 countries and 60+ cities), StartUp Health’s long-term platform for entrepreneurs includes the StartUp Health Academy, StartUp Health Network, StartUp Health Media and StartUp Health Ventures. Founded by Steven Krein and Unity Stoakes, StartUp Health is chaired by former Time Warner CEO Jerry Levin. It’s notable strategic partners and investors include AARP; Aurora Health Care; California Health Care Foundation; Children’s Hospital Colorado; University of Colorado; UCHealth; Steve Case; Mark Cuban; Esther Dyson; Brad Feld; Genentech; GE Ventures; Janssen Research & Development, LLC.; Kaiser Permanente Ventures; Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and SeventySix Capital. To learn more, please visit http://www.startuphealth.com.