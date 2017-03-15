Valeo North America was presented the Global Level Award for Regional Contribution at the 2017 Toyota Global Supplier Convention on February 24 in Nagoya, Japan.

Christophe Perillat, Valeo Chief Operating Officer, attended representing the Valeo Group; Ryuji Saito, Group President Japan attended representing Valeo in the region; and Françoise Colpron, Group President North America, accepted the award on behalf of Valeo North America.

The Global Level Regional Contribution Awards honor Toyota suppliers who have greatly contributed to Toyota vehicle production in the areas of quality, cost and reliability of on-time delivery.

Representatives of Toyota suppliers from around the world attended the convention. Valeo North America was one of only nine suppliers honored with a Regional Contribution Award at the event.

About Valeo North America: In North America, Valeo’s regional headquarters are located in Troy, Mich., and the company has 21 production sites and eight research and development centers. The company employs 14,000 people across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and was responsible for 24 % of the Group’s 2016 global annual original equipment sales.

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and to the development of intuitive driving. In 2016, the Group generated sales of €16.5 billion and invested over 11% of its original equipment sales in research and development. Valeo has 155 plants, 20 research centers, 38 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employs 91,800 people in 32 countries worldwide. Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.

