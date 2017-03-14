New App Coming to Texas Puts People in Control of Car Ownership

Blinker "Using patented image-recognition technology, Blinker is the only app that allows people to save thousands of dollars on their car loan by simply snapping a few photos."

Blinker, a finalist for the 2017 South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Interactive Innovation Awards, announced the launch of their free mobile app in Texas today, disrupting the $1 trillion national auto-loan market by making refinancing a car as easy as snapping a photo. In Texas alone, there are more than 8 million registered vehicles and more than half of them have an outstanding loan.

Using patented image-recognition technology, Blinker is the only app that allows people to save thousands of dollars on their car loan by simply snapping a few photos. Blinker offers very competitive interest rates, helping the average person lower their monthly payment or APR. Owners can also refinance to receive cash for the equity in their car. And, with Blinker, there are no application or origination fees.

“People want to finance their car just as easily as they can book a house on Airbnb,” said Rod Buscher, founder and CEO of Blinker. “We offer car loans that are competitive, transparent and easy to complete from anywhere – all in the Blinker app. Car-owners can refinance an existing loan in minutes – all on their mobile device. No banks, no dealerships.”

Blinker makes the process of refinancing a car easier than ever. Owners download the Blinker app, snap a photo of their car and driver’s license, and answer a few loan-related questions. Blinker instantly displays new monthly payment and cash back options, if applicable. To finalize their new Blinker loan, owners sign documents directly in the app. Blinker loan specialists handle all the paperwork and pay off their existing loan. Owners can reach Blinker loan specialists by phone or email for help.

Blinker was selected from hundreds of applicants to be a finalist for the 2017 SXSW® Interactive Innovation Awards honoring the “best and latest advancements in the digital industry.” Blinker is among five finalists in the “New Economy” category, which is awarded to those “redefining the exchange of goods and services.” The category winner will be announced tonight.

Blinker will be expanding its features in Texas to allow anyone to buy, sell and finance used cars with the snap of a photo soon. Currently, the free app can also be used nationwide to snap a photo and instantly learn the year, make, model, equipment, estimated value and mileage of any car on the road in seconds.

About Blinker

Blinker is a free mobile app that is putting people in control of buying, selling and financing cars. Using patented image-recognition technology, Blinker makes everything as easy as snapping a photo. Launched in 2016, Blinker is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and led by a team of auto and finance industry veterans. Blinker has partnerships with CARFAX® and Black Book™. For more information, visit http://www.blinker.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.