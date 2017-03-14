With fines of up to four percent of annual revenue for data breaches and the clock ticking toward 2018, the GDPR needs to be reckoned with now if organisations are to comply with its new significant mandates for increased data protection.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, announced today that it will deliver best practices to prepare for the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) at the upcoming International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Europe Data Protection Intensive 2017, which takes place from March 14-16 at etc.venues St. Paul’s in London, England. Attendees can visit AvePoint at booth 12 in the exhibit hall throughout the event to learn how organisations worldwide are preparing for the new legislation – set to come into force in May 2018 – as well as learn about solutions and expert advice to help come into compliance with the GDPR.

“With fines of up to four percent of annual revenue for data breaches and the clock ticking toward 2018, the GDPR needs to be reckoned with now if organisations are to comply with its new significant mandates for increased data protection,” said Dana Simberkoff, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer at AvePoint. “Throughout the IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive, we’ll share how both EU-based and global organisations can prepare for the GDPR through best practices and technology that strike the right balance of collaboration and transparency with data protection and privacy.”

The GDPR marks the beginning of significant changes to how companies doing business in Europe manage and process personal data. It will impact organisations’ privacy compliance programs as well as IT systems and infrastructure. In addition to working closely with customers worldwide to prepare for the legislation, AvePoint has partnered with the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton & Williams, LLP, a global privacy think tank, to publish the first-ever global benchmark report for the GDPR. IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive attendees can visit the AvePoint team through the event to obtain a copy of the report and discuss key findings.

Learn How GDPR Compliance is Giving Companies a Competitive Edge in Asia

From 11:15am-12:30pm GMT on Wednesday, March 15, Simberkoff will participate in a panel entitled “Globalising GDPR in Asia”. The session – which also features panelists John Howie, Chief Privacy Officer and Head of Cybersecurity at Huawei Consumer Business Group, and Noriswadi Ismail, Senior Manager of Data Protection and Privacy at EY – will present a case study on how a digital company headquartered in Asia is using GDPR compliance as an advantage over global competitors. The panelists will also discuss GDPR-related trends that could influence data protection in Asia.

Visit Booth 12 for AvePoint’s Latest Compliance and Risk Management Solutions

Throughout the IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive, attendees can visit AvePoint at booth 12 to meet subject matter experts to discuss topics around data security, compliance, risk management, and privacy as well as receive live demonstrations of AvePoint’s latest solutions, including:



AvePoint Compliance Guardian helps organisations mitigate risk from the moment data is created through its entire lifecycle – proactively monitoring, neutralizing, and reporting on violations of privacy, security, and compliance across IT systems on premises and in the cloud. Attendees can view the latest version of Compliance Guardian, featuring machine-based learning capabilities to add new layers of intelligence to content analysis, support for Exchange Online and Box systems, file analysis to aid in a compliant cloud migration, and integration with Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) platforms to provide in-context and detailed tracking of events around sensitive content.

AvePoint Risk Intelligence System (ARIS) helps implement an inventory and risk register for data flows across the business as well as automate privacy and security by design and by default. Organisations can automate risk and data protection impact assessments by implementing a systematic approach to evaluating, reporting, and analyzing data privacy policies and processes hosted in an enterprise-ready software solution. ARIS helps customers meet key requirements for global privacy legislation, including the GDPR as well as ISO 27001 and 27002.

AvePoint Privacy Impact Assessment (APIA) System is a free solution from AvePoint, exclusively distributed by the IAPP, which allows organisations to automate the process of evaluating, assessing, and reporting on the privacy implications of enterprise IT systems to simplify privacy impact assessments and comply with regulations.

For more information on the IAPP Europe Data Protection Intensive, please visit the event website.

