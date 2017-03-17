Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano’s latest ad campaign Happier Times, directed by Lehigh Mining and Navigation and produced by Pretty Damn Sweet, won two Platinum AVA Digital Awards for Legal Services and Directing and a silver National American Advertising Awards (ADDY®) award. The ad campaign follows the firm’s Torn Apart campaign, which took home eight regional and two national ADDY® awards in 2015, and emphasizes the tremendous impact work injuries have on the lives of entire families. Click here to watch the video.

AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. The program is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a global organization that consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production and free-lance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges; and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

The American Advertising Awards (ADDY®) is the advertising industry's largest national competition, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year through local competitions. The ADDY® awards are sponsored by the American Advertising Federation and honor excellence in advertising using the highest creative standards in the industry.