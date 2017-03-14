Each of these outstanding individuals is a trusted adviser to our executive leadership team … Their efforts to develop and execute strategic initiatives … will be vital as Flash continues to transform and ultimately define the service supply chain.

Flash Global, a leading provider of global service supply chain solutions, recently announced three promotions among its management team that will position the company for future growth.

James (Jay) Lynch has been promoted from Vice President, Parts Sales and Operations to Vice President General Manager of Flash Parts. Lynch, who has been with Flash since November 2015, will create optimized, scalable business plans that drive consistent execution of all Parts Sales and Repair Services required by Flash customers.

Ryan Miller, Sr. Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Vice President, Global Marketing. Since joining Flash in July 2015, Miller has provided the vision and direction of all global marketing efforts to ensure company growth. In his expanded role, Miller will also focus on new product/service development, continue to create and refine the company’s identify and positioning, and foster unity/inspire focus for Flash employees around the world.

Kara Jones has been promoted to Global Vice President, Human Resources. Jones, who had been Global Director of Human Resources since joining Flash in March 2016, will continue to build an empowering HR infrastructure and serve as an advocate for all Flash employees.

“I am extremely proud of our team and identity as a company. Each of these outstanding individuals is a trusted adviser to our executive leadership team and well deserving of these promotions. Their efforts to develop and execute strategic initiatives that align with our growth and transformation will be vital as Flash continues to transform and ultimately define the service supply chain,” Flash Global CEO and President Sam Mikles said.

ABOUT FLASH GLOBAL

Headquartered in New Jersey (USA), Flash Global provides the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end suite of global service supply chain solutions that support many of the top OEMs in the world with either emerging or established technologies. Committed to a relentless pursuit of excellence, Flash offers an immense global infrastructure that enables companies to instantly scale in 140+ countries, creating consistency, predictability and visibility into their service supply chain. Flash has in-region and in-country expertise across its Global Command Centers, Global Service Centers, and immense network of global stocking and import/export locations to service their OEMs’ customer bases.