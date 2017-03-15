The Quiet Dog Daycare program teaches canine professionals and dog daycare owners, how to read and respond to body language, and offers skills that help hyperactive and nervous dogs to soften and relax in a daycare.

Laurie Wagner owner and professional dog training expert of Doggie Fun and Fitness in Kingston, Massachusetts and founder of the Quiet Dog Daycare program, launches two-day workshops throughout the United Stated and beyond.

According to Wagner, the Quiet Dog Daycare program teaches canine professionals and dog daycare owners, how to read and respond to body language, and offers skills that help hyperactive and nervous dogs to soften and relax in a daycare - leading to a calm experience for the dogs. “No one should have to pick up their dog from a daycare and have them leave more stressed-out than when they arrived,” Said Wagner. "Dog daycares don't need to be loud. Loud noises makes dogs more tense.”

Wagner explains that when dogs are stressed out, they aren’t happy. Unfortunately, incessant loud barking accounts for many of the reasons hyperactive and nervous dogs don’t do well in a daycare, and also why daycare businesses get opposition by neighbors and have trouble aligning with town bylaws in some areas.

“The Quiet Dog Daycare program completely changes the perception of doggie daycares because we completely change the tone of our daycares to offer a calm and peaceful experience where dogs feel more relaxed to socialize with other dogs,” Said Wagner. “By offering the workshops we’re able to help more daycares help more dogs - and neighbors hear less barking.”

The workshops consist of two full days of training, hosted by a doggie daycare business. Participants learn how to communicate differently, try hands on techniques, and learn what to be attentive to. Learning how to be calm, quiet and slow benefits the dogs. Laurie Wagner is a member of the International Association of Canine Professionals and has been training dogs for over 16 years using calm techniques. Participants can watch a video about the program on youtube at https://youtu.be/5eBV07CX6XE.

The next workshop is scheduled for May 15th and 16th near Boston, Massachusetts. To take part in the early bird special of $300 participants need to register by March 31 2017. After April 1, the cost goes up to $350. To learn more about the Quiet Dog Daycare Program and upcoming workshops, call (781) 585-DOGS or go online to http://quietdogdaycareworkshop.com.

