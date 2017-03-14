Room 214 Hires New Digital Marketing & Social Media Team Members

Room 214, a social media and digital marketing agency headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is pleased to announce recent hires to its team:

Lauren Sobotor, Creative Director. Sobotor found her way to Room 214 via New York and Los Angeles. She has developed award-winning work both on the brand and agency side for brands including Snoop Dogg, Anheuser-Busch and Arc’teryx. Before joining Room 214, she was the Interactive Art Director for Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes where she helped lead global digital marketing efforts. In a previous life, she lived full-time in an Airstream traveling around the United States. When she’s not in the office she stays inspired through pottery and travel.

Nevia Chiclacos, Director of Demand Generation. With more than 10 years experience in digital marketing, Chiclacos is an SEO and online advertising expert who is passionate about digital and social media innovation and creative ideation. She has served clients including Tom Ford, Milly NY, dressbarn, Alice + Olivia, Nautica, SIG and Zivelo. When she’s not working with Room 214’s clients, she enjoys slam poetry, volunteering and anything outdoors.

Brian Bishop, Account Director. With 15 years of marketing experience, Bishop brings skills in brand development, social media, content marketing, experiential and digital ad buying. His work has spanned large companies (adidas, Turner Broadcasting, State Farm, and Pirelli to name a few) as well as local startups. Bishop strives to build great relationships with clients, establishing a true marketing partnership to help move their businesses forward.

John Franklin, Account Director. Franklin is an experienced digital marketer who has spent the last five years running marketing and partnerships for e-commerce businesses. Most recently, he was the Director of Marketing for TheFeed.com, a healthy foods and content platform for athletes of all levels. He has a MBA from Georgetown University and is a self-taught occasional bread maker.

Austen Overman, Account Manager. Overman is a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Colorado's Leeds School of Business. Overman began her career at Room 214 as a social media associate before joining the staff as an Account Manager. She is eager to help brands create authentic relationships with their fans and foster meaningful social connections.

About Room 214 l Room 214 is a digital marketing and social media agency dedicated to helping brands connect with the people who matter most. Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in America by Outside Magazine, a Top 250 Private Company by ColoradoBiz, and one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine, Room 214 succeeds by molding thoughtful insights into intriguing content -- and developing strategic marketing initiatives that integrate all facets of digital and social marketing for B2B and B2C companies. With headquarters in Boulder, Colo., services include: brand and messaging strategy; digital and social media campaign execution; consumer research and analytics; online advertising and search engine optimization; content creation with in-house copy, photography and video production services. A sample of Room 214’s clients include: Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Panasonic, Boulder Brands, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Adobe, Verizon, Twitter, Western Union, Haribo and Whitewave Foods.