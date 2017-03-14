TTA Appraisal - Opens New Home Office in Texas Plano is a city in the midst of rapid growth and has a great professional landscape for what our company is setting out to do. It became apparent rather quickly, Plano is the perfect spot for us to relocate our home office.

Jon Gironda, CEO of TTA Appraisal Company announces today the opening of their new home office in Plano, Texas on Monday, March 20, 2017.

“Texas is industry renowned for having a claims centric environment; the talent pool of claims professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is immense,” Gironda said. “We have exciting plans for the remainder of 2017 and beyond. Plano is a city in the midst of rapid growth and has a great professional landscape for what our company is setting out to do. It became apparent rather quickly, Plano is the perfect spot for us to relocate our home office and to develop our new virtual estimating service center.”

Twenty miles north of Dallas, Plano was founded in 1840 by settlers who came to take advantage of land grants. In its 177 year history, Plano has seen tremendous growth since its inception. What was once strictly a rural farming community, Plano has come to be known as an alluring place to conduct business, attracting big name corporations such Bank of America, J.C. Penney, PepsiCo and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as their choice home for corporate headquarters.

TTA Appraisal Company’s Plano office is located at 2600 Avenue K, Suite 140, Plano, TX 75074. For questions, please call TTA Appraisal at 951-795-4000 or e-mail jgironda(at)tta-appraisal(dot)com.

Founded in 1998 as a regional independent appraisal company, and then expanded to a national scale in 2010, TTA Appraisal Company has grown to be, not only the nation’s largest Heavy Truck and Equipment material damage appraisal organization, but the fastest growing Auto, RV, Cycle, Marine and Property appraisal company in just a few short years. With their network of 650+ vetted field appraisers across the United States and innovation in technology-based inspection, TTA upholds the industry standard for low cycle times and average repairable severity powered by an exceptional quality assurance and customer service team.