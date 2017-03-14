Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-S micro focus X-ray diffractometer

The latest edition of Crystallography Times, the Life Science newsletter from Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, has been published and is available to view on the company’s global website.

The Crystallography Times is designed to keep the scientific community abreast of topics related to protein crystallography, including breakthroughs from top research institutions around the world. Useful articles and methods utilizing X-ray diffraction (XRD) and its applications in protein and small molecule (chemical) crystallography are presented.

The new issue’s featured article explores the discovery of microbes within massive, subterranean crystals of Mexico's Naica Mine. More examples of crystallography in the news are highlighted, including the role of X-ray crystallography in gaining new insight into how viruses replicate, and the discovery of a protein that causes drug resistance by masking bacteria against the body's immune system.

The Product Spotlight showcases the Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-S single or dual microfocus diffractometer for single crystal X-ray diffraction. The system is based around the new PhotonJet-S series of microfocus X-ray sources. These third generation sources have been designed to maximize X-ray photons at the sample by using a combination of new optics, new longer-life tubes and an improved alignment system.

The Crystallography Times is published monthly. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

About Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD)

ROD was formed as the global single crystal business unit of Rigaku Corporation after the acquisition of the former Oxford Diffraction organization from Agilent Technologies in 2015. ROD is a leader in the field of single crystal analysis, both in the field of chemical crystallography as well as macromolecular crystallography. Formed in 1951, Rigaku Corporation is a leading analytical instrumentation company based out of Tokyo, Japan.

