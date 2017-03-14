9th Annual SHOUT! For Women Veteran Artists Exhibition SHOUT! 2017 Women Veteran Artists Exhibition seeks to illuminate the experiences of women veterans and service members as they begin and end their military service through the intersections of art, community, health, and healing.

Swords to Plowshares is proud to present the 9th annual SHOUT! For Women Veteran Artists Exhibition. This annual event will take place March 16, 2017 in San Francisco and is generously hosted by our community partners at Zendesk. This year’s exhibition will feature the work of five artists on the theme of “Self & Transition.” SHOUT! 2017 Women Veteran Artists Exhibition seeks to illuminate the experiences of women veterans and service members as they begin and end their military service through the intersections of art, community, health, and healing.

The five artists hail from across the country and will present their unique collections at the free to attend event. Trish Brownlee’s media altered photographs are printed on handmade paper created from old military uniforms. Stina Oliver’s triptych is comprised of three metal prints with dramatically staged photographs that represent life before, during and after trauma. Teri McCan’s abstract watercolor paintings on canvas use negative space to imply emptiness and incompleteness. Barbara Lee’s series of mono prints depict the possibilities of women and engage the viewer in the process of self discovery. Bert Leaverton’s unique photos feature photography of carefully constructed small scale models that recreate scenes from her time in Iraq.

During the exhibition, the artists will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Rachael Myrow of KQED to discuss the intention of their work, their creative process, and how they military experience informs their work.

Thursday, March, 16; 6:00-8:00 PM

Zendesk, 1019 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Please join us for an evening exploring the intersection of art, healing and the underrepresented voices of women in the military. This community event is free and was made possible with the support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit http://www.calhum.org.

About Swords to Plowshares:

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides case management, mental health assessment and referral, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.