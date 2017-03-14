Spinal Simplicity Logo

Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company developing innovative solutions to treat complex spinal and orthopedic surgical problems, announces Gary Henley has agreed to serve as an Advisor and will join the Company’s Board of Managers.

Gary Henley is an accomplished medical device executive with over 34 years of experience in the orthopedic industry. Most recently, Mr. Henley served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of United Orthopedic Group from 2011 to 2014. Prior to United Orthopedic Group, Mr. Henley served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wright Medical Group, Inc. from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Henley also spent nine years at Orthofix International N.V. as President of its Americas Division from 1997 through 2006. Early in his career, Mr. Henley successfully created Cecorp, Inc., a surgical visualization pioneer in the arthroscopic and endoscopic markets and then sold the company to Smith & Nephew. After the sale in 1987, Mr. Henley served as President of Smith & Nephew’s Endoscopy Video Division until 1996. Mr. Henley has significant board experience, including Board Chairman of OrthoAlign, with similar roles at Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Hutchinson Technology, Wright Medical Group, Innovative Spinal Technologies, and BioFuse Medical.

Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity said, “Gary’s decision to join Spinal Simplicity [as an Advisor and Member of our Board of Managers] reinforces our position that our innovative technology in the orthopedic and spine markets will bring about sweeping enhancements to the treatment options available to patients. Gary has successfully orchestrated transactions and built critical mass within companies that have dominated the spinal and orthopedic markets. Spinal Simplicity will benefit greatly from the industry expertise and healthcare-related innovations that have been the hallmark of Gary’s career. The fact that we can tap into Gary’s experience as we bring the Minuteman® G3-R to the minimally-invasive spine market will truly change the landscape of posterior supplemental fusion and fixation. Equally critical is the fact that Gary’s expertise in the extremities space will be invaluable to the company during development of the Wolff’s LawTM plating technology.”

Mr. Henley added, "I am excited about joining Spinal Simplicity's Board. I think they have some very compelling technology in their products that will bring better clinical outcomes for patients, while also reducing the cost of doing certain procedures. It is going to be fun being part of the team that is bringing these innovative products to market."

Spinal Simplicity’s Minuteman® family of sterile packed, posterior, non-pedicle supplemental fusion and fixation devices for use in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1) provide an alternative to traditional fixation, such as pedicle screws. The Minuteman® family of devices consists of a plating system intended for supplemental fusion in patients with degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma and tumor.

Spinal Simplicity will be exhibiting at the 2017 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons meeting in San Diego, booth 659.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, KS, is dedicated to the creation of simple solutions for the treatment of complex spinal and orthopedic problems. Spinal Simplicity has regulatory clearance for the Minuteman® system in the US, Europe and Canada. Our vision is to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, please visit http://www.spinalsimplicity.com