Havis used feedback from Mueller and other customers to develop the DS-DELL-700 Series of IP65-rated fixed docking solutions with internal power supply options for Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablets.

Havis Inc., a leading manufacturer of mobile office solutions, has released a new case study of its partnership with Dell and Mueller Co. to increase productivity and shipping speeds in a rugged warehouse environment. Results from the case study helped to develop Havis’ new IP65-rated fixed docking solution for Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablets.

Mueller Co., North America’s largest supplier of potable water distribution products, partnered with Dell and Havis to identify a rugged tablet, docking and forklift mount solution that would enable employees at its Chattanooga, Tenn. plant and warehouse to stay connected to devices in rugged conditions. Havis’ case study reviews how Mueller tested the solution’s ability to withstand and operate through extreme heat, moisture and vibration, resulting in a more productive warehouse.

Havis used feedback from Mueller’s tests and other customers to develop the DS-DELL-700 Series of IP65-rated fixed docking solutions with internal power supply options for Dell Latitude 12 Rugged Tablets. The Ingress Protection (IP) rating of “65” indicates a “dust tight” design that protects enclosures against jets of water from any direction. The wire sealing elements included for the IP65 compliance have a patent pending. Internal power supply options are available within the series for 12V vehicles to provide a low profile solution for mobile charging in the field or warehouse.

Havis works directly with OEM partners like Dell to develop computing device-specific docking stations that are ergonomically designed to maximize safety and comfort, and tested to the industry’s highest safety standards to ensure quality performance in the most rugged conditions.

To download and read the full case study, visit http://content.havis.com/mueller-co-partners-with-dell-and-havis.

Havis will display the IP65 Docking Solution and more at booth #3576 during ProMat 2017 in Chicago from April 4-6. For more information, visit the show site at http://www.promatshow.com/

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’ patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa., a location in Plymouth, Mich., and Havis Europe Ltd. based in in the United Kingdom, Havis currently employs more than 300 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.