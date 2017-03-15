San Francisco (PRWEB) March 15, 2017
The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released its list of the best colleges with online master’s degrees programs for 2017. The list analyzes accredited online college programs across the nation, honoring the schools with the best master’s level degrees. Nova Southeastern University, Harvard University, University of Southern California, North Carolina State University at Raleigh and National University took the top five spots on the 50-school list.
“For many students, pursuing a master’s degree in a traditional, on-campus setting isn’t an option,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list are high-quality options for anyone who needs the schedule adaptability that online programs offer.”
To earn a spot on the Best Master’s Programs list, these schools must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each school is also considered based on variety of programs offered, employment services, student resources, loan default rates, graduation rates and financial aid availability. An in-depth analysis provides scores and ranks for each school.
For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the list, visit:
http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/online-degrees/masters/#best-college-ranking
The schools with the Best Online Master’s Degree Programs for 2017 include the following:
Auburn University
Belhaven University
Brenau University
Canisius College
Case Western Reserve University
Clarkson University
Columbia University in the City of New York
Concordia University-Chicago
Concordia University-Wisconsin
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Emporia State University
Florida Institute of Technology
Graceland University-Lamoni
Harding University
Harvard University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Indiana State University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Iowa State University
Johns Hopkins University
Kansas State University
Liberty University
Mercy College
Missouri University of Science and Technology
National University
New England College
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
Northern Arizona University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas A & M University-College Station
The University of Alabama
Tiffin University
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Florida
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Memphis
University of Saint Mary
University of South Carolina-Columbia
University of Southern California
University of Southern Mississippi
University of St Francis
Webster University
Western Kentucky University
