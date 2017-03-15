The Community for Accredited Online Schools, a leading resource provider for higher education information, has released its list of the best colleges with online master’s degrees programs for 2017. The list analyzes accredited online college programs across the nation, honoring the schools with the best master’s level degrees. Nova Southeastern University, Harvard University, University of Southern California, North Carolina State University at Raleigh and National University took the top five spots on the 50-school list.

“For many students, pursuing a master’s degree in a traditional, on-campus setting isn’t an option,” said Doug Jones, CEO and founder of AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org. “The schools on our list are high-quality options for anyone who needs the schedule adaptability that online programs offer.”

To earn a spot on the Best Master’s Programs list, these schools must be accredited, public or private not-for-profit institutions. Each school is also considered based on variety of programs offered, employment services, student resources, loan default rates, graduation rates and financial aid availability. An in-depth analysis provides scores and ranks for each school.

For more details on where each school falls in the rankings and the data and methodology used to determine the list, visit:

http://www.accreditedschoolsonline.org/online-degrees/masters/#best-college-ranking

The schools with the Best Online Master’s Degree Programs for 2017 include the following:

Auburn University

Belhaven University

Brenau University

Canisius College

Case Western Reserve University

Clarkson University

Columbia University in the City of New York

Concordia University-Chicago

Concordia University-Wisconsin

Drexel University

East Carolina University

Emporia State University

Florida Institute of Technology

Graceland University-Lamoni

Harding University

Harvard University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Indiana State University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Iowa State University

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas State University

Liberty University

Mercy College

Missouri University of Science and Technology

National University

New England College

North Carolina State University at Raleigh

Northern Arizona University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas A & M University-College Station

The University of Alabama

Tiffin University

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Florida

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Memphis

University of Saint Mary

University of South Carolina-Columbia

University of Southern California

University of Southern Mississippi

University of St Francis

Webster University

Western Kentucky University

###

About Us: AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org was founded in 2011 to provide students and parents with quality data and information about pursuing an affordable, quality education that has been certified by an accrediting agency. Our community resource materials and tools span topics such as college accreditation, financial aid, opportunities available to veterans, people with disabilities, as well as online learning resources. We feature higher education institutions that have developed online learning programs that include highly trained faculty, new technology and resources, and online support services to help students achieve educational success.