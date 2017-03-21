XBOSoft Webinar: 7 Habits to Mastery of Agile Software Testing

Phil Lew - suit Software developed through the Agile process doesn't need to be a minefield of bugs and crashes.

With Agile software development the dominant industry process, testing is being tested as never before. The whole idea of Agile is to reach a release date more quickly than ever. But in that rush to release, testing and the entire concept of quality assurance is often not prioritized.

Fear not, advocates of high-performance software. This trend won’t last. The rescue of software quality is the focus of a cavalry consisting of software quality experts, several of whom will discuss trends and best practices in Agile testing in a one-hour webinar March 27.

Hosted by the nonprofit community Coaching Agile Journeys, the webinar will feature Philip Lew, CEO and founder of XBOSoft, a leader in QA consulting services. A noted speaker on QA matters at numerous tech conferences, Lew has expounded on Agile testing in various forums. He is the author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Agile, a white paper in which he lays out the practices Agile teams must master to meet their release dates and avoid endless fixes brought on by product malfunctions.

“Software developed through the Agile process certainly doesn’t need to be a minefield of bugs and crashes for the end user,” Lew said. “Our analysis of our Agile projects in our 10 years of testing reveals that there are rules out there that if followed lead to a much smoother outcome.”

The seven habits Lew has identified:

1) Work closely with customers to understand them

2) Keep teams small

3) Promote a shared understanding

4) Collaborate, collaborate, then collaborate some more

5) Measure your progress

6) Make roles and responsibilities clear

7) Facilitate a team culture

“Like habits for a productive and meaningful life, where you learn as you go, adapt and improve with experience, there are habits that lead to highly effective Agile,” Lew said. “For any project, whether converting from a Waterfall process to Agile or trying to fine-tune the Agile process, we’ve found that these good habits lead to a particularly successful Agile implementation.”

