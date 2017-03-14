Bouvier Insurance Becomes Digital Agency with Applied

Applied Systems today announced that Bouvier Insurance has selected Applied Epic, the fastest-growing cloud-based agency management system in the world, to standardize and automate business operations throughout the agency. Bouvier Insurance has also selected Applied Mobile, Applied Rater and Applied CSR24 as part of their digital transformation strategy to drive business growth.

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is a single, integrated and open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, market appetite search, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalize quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides agencies with multiple global locations, the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

“At Bouvier Insurance, we are committed to ensuring our customers gain the greatest value from their insurance experience,” said Rich Bouvier, principal, Bouvier Insurance. “Applied software will automate operations to improve operational efficiency, enabling our staff to focus more time on selling and servicing. Additionally, we will be able to build an omnichannel customer service strategy to ensure our clients have anytime, anywhere access to information to meet their self-service needs.”

Applied Rater is a cloud-based insurance quoting application for independent agencies that automates rating workflows for more than 500 insurance carriers nationwide – the broadest coverage of any rating provider in the United States today. Applied Rater enables agencies to elevate their customer experience by providing a more timely, comprehensive and accurate quoting service across more personal lines of business.

Applied CSR24, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, and insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with agency management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, agencies can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty, and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

“Today’s connected world requires agencies to adopt digital technology to automate operations and meet customer demand for anytime, anywhere service,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “By becoming a digital agency, Bouvier Insurance will create a more connected experience for its staff by providing a single view of the business – regardless of role or location. Bouvier Insurance will also deliver a more connected digital experience to its customers, thereby meeting the demands of today’s consumer.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.