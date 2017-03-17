Chapel of the Flowers Team at Walk for Wishes Helping fulfill the wishes of children who are bravely fighting medical challenges is something we are all passionate about, and we plan to do this again next year!

This past weekend, as the city of Las Vegas prepared for daylight savings time and spring break, 20 wedding professionals from the iconic Chapel of the Flowers joined fellow businesses and volunteers to "Walk for Wishes" in support of Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada's annual 1K walk and 5 mile run at Town Square Las Vegas.

Led by Nicole Robertson, Chapel of the Flowers Director of Operations, the team of wedding planners, photographers, administrators and the CEO joined together in purple t-shirts to raise funds for this highly respected charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Nicole is a longtime Make-a-Wish volunteer and has been a wish-granter since 2014.

Chapel of the Flowers was also one of the corporate advocates, alongside Kalb Industries of Nevada, CDW, Pinnacle Entertainment Foundation, and Dotty's.

Other sponsors at Saturday's Walk for Wishes, presented by Allegiant and Caesars Foundation, included KSNV News 3, Mix94.1, Hooters and Reagan Advertising.

Kim and Dana Wagner of Wake Up with the Wagners on KSNV walked with participants and volunteers, conducted a live broadcast and interviewed walkers and children, and raised over $16,000 as Team News 3.

Walk for Wishes celebrates thousands of of wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. The event is powered by wish families, volunteers, donors and friends, and participants help to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children battling life-threatening medical conditions in Las Vegas and surrounding communities in Southern Nevada. In the United States and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes.

"It was an honor to walk with our Chapel of the Flowers team and families, and to collectively raise $4,215," said Nicole Robertson, Director of Operations at Chapel of the Flowers. "This year's walk had extra significance for me as I was walking in honor of my cousin, Louie Vanderslice, who was only three years old when he lost his battle with leukemia, that was sadly just a few days before the walk. My mom is an employee and we walked together to celebrate his life. Louie was able to go to Disneyworld shortly before he passed away, and those memories made with his family will always be cherished. It has been wonderful to get the chapel involved in this organization as it holds a special place in my heart."

Donations are still being accepted at Make-A-Wish's website, and will be used towards future wishes for children in the Southern Nevada region.

Contact Nicole Robertson at Chapel of the Flowers at 702-735-4331 with questions regarding Chapel of the Flower's participation at Walk for Wishes 2017.

About Chapel of the Flowers

Founded in 1960, Chapel of the Flowers is Las Vegas' highest rated and largest full-service wedding venue, providing traditional, modern and elegant Las Vegas weddings on the world-famous Strip.

