IRCE provides internet retailers with a four-day conference full of industry experts and sessions, an exhibit hall filled with the latest and greatest solution providers, and a community made for networking with thousands of like-minded industry peers. This year’s event will take place in the world-class city of Chicago starting June 6th and running through June 9th. Western Computer’s experienced consultants will be in attendance to answer questions, demonstrate solutions, and network with companies that are looking for the optimal business solution.

Exhibiting at booth #1819 in the IRCE expo hall, Western Computer will have live demonstrations of our end-to-end business solution that combines order fulfillment, Warehouse Management, Finance, eCommerce, Customer Service and Product Information Management. “This is a turnkey solution for internet retailers and distributors. I have worked with e-commerce companies for over ten years, and the companies that have implemented this solution are seeing impressive results that help drive their business forward,” states Greg Williams, Dynamics Practice Manager at Western Computer, who will be in attendance. “Multiple disconnected systems, which leave large gaps in business operations are no longer needed. Our solution connects everything from the front-end user interface to the backend office increasing profitability and company-wide efficiencies.”

In addition to business solution demonstrations, Western Computer will also have a live robotics demonstration to show how internet retailers can take advantage of technology that will greatly improve their warehouse operations and increase order-to-ship cycles.

Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, finance and business intelligence solutions for three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of distribution companies, from midsize to some of the world’s largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and technology objectives.

To register for IRCE, please visit http://www.irce.com and be sure to stop by booth #1819 to learn how Western Computer can help you streamline your distribution operations.

About Western Computer

With over 160 resources across North America, Western Computer has designed and implemented business solutions for the distribution industry since 1987. Western Computer has also been ranked number 15 on Accounting Today's VAR 100 report for the third year in a row. To learn more, visit http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact

Katherine Turner-Lawrence

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

805-581-5020