My Sister Lucy by Sue Workman These books are for preschoolers and young readers of any ability and promote acceptance, inclusion, and friendship while encouraging the conversation about Down syndrome.

Local author of the My Sister Lucy book series, Sue Workman, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds of the My Sister Lucy eBook and 20 percent of the proceeds of the Lucy at the Zoo and Lucy’s Halloween Treasure Hunt eBooks to the National Down Syndrome Society, the National Down Syndrome Congress, and the Utah Down Syndrome Foundation in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2017.

The My Sister Lucy series is comprised of read-aloud eBooks with music and narration. Workman created these books to educate and enhance lives through the main character’s many adventures. These books are for preschoolers and young readers of any ability and promote acceptance, inclusion, and friendship while encouraging the conversation about Down syndrome.

“Giving back to these organizations that make such a significant difference in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families is very important to me,“ said Workman. “It’s about building a community through education and acceptance and supporting organizations that offer valuable resources, information, and advocacy for people with Down syndrome.”

The eBooks can be purchased on MySisterLucy.com.

About Author Sue Workman

Sue Workman is an author, illustrator, and professional photographer. She is also a practicing physical therapist who works with children of all ages. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Ithaca College and a Master of Arts in applied physiology from Columbia University, Workman, along with her husband, started http://www.ProfessionalTherapies.com and http://www.BambooBrace.com.

###