A significant upgrade of AliDropship plugin has been released by AliDropship Company. Due to numerous requests from WooCommerce dropshipping store owners, users now have an opportunity to download either of the two different versions of the company’s key product: AliDropship Plugin (original version) or AliDropship Woo Plugin.

WooCommerce is an open source eCommerce WordPress solution that is designed for small to large-sized online businesses. Launched on September 27, 2011, the platform quickly became popular owing to its convenience and flexibility: one can add a wide range of additional themes and plugins to customize a webstore. Today, WooCommerce is one of the most popular eCommerce solutions. According to recent research by Builtwith, it powers over 39% of online stores worldwide.

As for AliDropship plugin, it continues to gain popularity among AliExpress dropshipping store owners from all over the world. More than 5000 sites have already been built with its help, and over 4000 people from 100+ countries who have installed the plugin now run lucrative online projects with growing income. Still, there have been multiple requests from WooCommerce dropshipping fans who had already got accustomed to Woo but were also wishing to take advantage of the unique features of AliDropship plugin to improve their stores. Their idea was to unite the best options offered by WooCommerce and AliDropship and create a truly unrivalled instrument. AliDropship Company met this request halfway and developed an alternative product – AliDropship Woo plugin.

Current market analysis makes it obvious that AliDropship Woo plugin is now the most advanced solution for WooCommerce dropshipping.

This new tool has all the features needed to successfully create and run a Woo-based dropshipping store:



Owners can automatically import products directly from AliExpress in a single click;

The user can also import all product specifications, variations, attributes, descriptions, customer reviews, etc.;

The plugin allows the user to easily edit product descriptions and add new texts, photos and videos;

Catalogue information in the store is always kept relevant and up-to-date. The plugin synchronizes with AliExpress to get fresh data from the seller and updates the information automatically;

Dropshippers can order from sellers automatically without entering all the data manually. As soon as a webstore gets a new order, the plugin visits AliExpress and fills in all the order data automatically. To confirm a purchase, the owner just needs to click the ‘Pay Now’ button.

“We monitor trends in the dropshipping market on a daily basis and take into account the needs of our existing and potential clients” – says Yaroslav Nevsky, COO and co-founder of AliDropship Company. “We always respond to repeated requests and work hard to optimize AliDropship plugin for maximum convenience and flexibility. This is what makes our AliExpress dropshipping solutions unique and highly competitive. We are sure that our clients who are already accustomed to WooCommerce but also want to get the most out of the AliDropship plugin’s numerous features will appreciate the new version we’ve developed.”

Let us see how AliDropship Woo plugin will be met in the market. Or, maybe it’s better to test it right away?

About AliDropship Company

AliDropship is an international IT company working in the global market and developing solutions for AliExpress dropshipping. Its primary goal is to help dropshippers worldwide work and earn money through eCommerce. The experienced team of the company draws from diverse professional backgrounds and tailors its services to each client’s individual business objectives. Visit alidropship.com to learn more about the Company and its products.

