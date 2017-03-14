The Long Island Hospitality and Leisure Association is here to be of service to you as you navigate your business on or about Long Island.

The Long Island Hospitality and Leisure Association's (LIHLA) 2017 Kickoff Meeting will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Melville Marriott from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Long Island Hoteliers and Hospitality Industry Professionals, as well as college students majoring in Hospitality at various universities throughout Long Island are all invited to attend. Ken Walles, President of the LIHLA, and the Board Members have put together a meeting agenda that is sure to benefit all in attendance.

The meeting will kick off with a complimentary Continental breakfast, then meeting topics, discussions and guest speakers will include LIHLA Board Member introductions, Mission Statement of the LIHLA, membership information, the association’s growth, partnerships in education, a presentation by Attorney Keith Gutstein, Co-Managing Partner of KDV Law (Long Island Office), Employment Law, regarding minimum wage increases, exempt employees vs. non-exempt employees, and New York State Family Leave Compensation. In addition, Kristen Jarnagin, President of the Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (Discover Long Island) has been invited to make a presentation regarding the proposed tax increase of the Long Island’s hotel occupancy tax.

The LIHLA believes these are all pertinent and relevant topics for the Long Island Hospitality Industry Community, and it’s their hope that they will have 100 plus industry guests in attendance for their 2017 Kickoff Meeting. The breakfast and meeting are complimentary to all; however, it’s the hope of the LIHLA that they will draw potential new members to the Association. As Mr. Walles stated in his 2017 Welcome Letter, which can be found on the LIHLA’s website, “The Long Island Hospitality and Leisure Association is here to be of service to you as you navigate your business on or about Long Island. It is our objective to maintain unity among those in the Long Island Hospitality Industry and maintain an awareness of updates, changes and proposals that may affect the long-term health of our Industry.” Ultimately, it’s the goal of the LIHLA to have a voice for those in the Hospitality Industry, and to ensure the voices of their members are heard. The LIHLA partners with various entities that promote tourism to Long Island, and that is of course a shared goal and objective, but the LIHLA always wants to bring things to the forefront to ensure that all have a better understanding of what takes place in the Industry, whether it be on a Federal, State or Local Government level.

Long Island Hoteliers, Hospitality Industry Professionals, and Students with an interest or concentration of study in Hospitality are all encouraged to become an official member of the LIHLA. The LIHLA charges annual membership dues of $200.00, and they offer a discounted membership rate of $35.00 to college students. Membership information and applications can be found on the LIHLA’s website at http://www.LIHLA.com.

To attend the LIHLA’s 2017 Kickoff Meeting, all are asked to register in advance. Guests may also RSVP by visiting the LIHLA’ s website, and going to the Events page. Those planning on attending the event are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, March 22, 2017.