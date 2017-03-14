Jazwares provides turn-key distribution of our entire line across Europe, a key step in achieving our international objectives and we couldn’t be more excited.

Jada Toys Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality collectible die-cast vehicles & figures, and Jazwares, a leader in the toy and entertainment market place, today announced their strategic partnership whereby Jazwares will have master distribution rights for Jada’s product line to mass and specialty retailers across Europe & the UK.

"Jada has experienced tremendous year over year growth in the US thanks to our best-in-class licenses, high-quality collectibles and radio control vehicles. Our goal for 2017 is to continue our growth outside the US, becoming a global entertainment company with world-wide distribution of our many product lines. Partnering with Jazwares provides turn-key distribution of our entire line across Europe, a key step in achieving our international objectives and we couldn’t be more excited," said Bill Simons, CMO of Jada Toys.

“Jazwares is proud to be working with Jada Toys to launch their new product range across Europe,” says Laura Zebersky, Jazwares EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. “Their metallic figure and die-cast vehicle line up is second to none in terms of quality and value. This, combined with their wealth of new popular licenses, means their range will appeal to fans and collectors alike. We expect great things in 2017 and onwards."

Under the terms of this deal, Jazwares will distribute Jada’s entire product offering. This includes Jada’s licensed die-cast and radio controlled vehicles, as well as their new wildly popular Metals Die-Cast, a line of highly stylized, licensed die-cast figures. These figures come in 6”, 4” and 2.5” scales. New for Fall 2017 is their highly-anticipated 1.65” scale die-cast figures called Nano Steel, which is being touted as the “next big (little) thing” to hit the figure market in decades.

About Jada Toys Inc.

Southern California headquartered Jada Toys, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of licensed diecast collectible figures & vehicles, radio control vehicles, and boys and girls toys. Popular items produced by Jada include vehicles from the Fast & Furious™ franchise as well as their in-house collections Hollywood Rides, Big Time Muscle, Just Trucks, and JDM Tuners. Jada’s new line of stylized die-cast figures called Metals Die-Cast has become one of the fastest-growing collectibles in the market. Metals Die-Cast is an ever-expanding line of figures with top-tier entertainment licenses from Disney, Marvel, DC, Universal, Warner Brothers, WWE, Sanrio and others. For more information about Jada Toys and to see all their innovative products, please visit http://www.jadatoysinc.com

About Jazwares

With its focus on creativity, innovation and quality, Jazwares has established itself as a well-respected leader in the licensed products industry. Delivering diverse lines of toys and consumer electronics, the company's products feature some of the best entertainment properties in the world. Today, through the expertise of its product development team, Jazwares continues to offer a wide array of merchandise at major retailers globally. Jazwares' portfolio includes: Minecraft™, Animal Jam™, Peppa Pig™, Roblox™, Chuck & Friends™, Chuggington™, Terraria™ and Tube Heroes™ among others. Jazwares' goal is to invent toys and related products that are new to the marketplace, featuring the brands kids want at affordable prices. For more information about Jazwares, please visit http://www.jazwares.com.