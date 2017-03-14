Nutritional Status and Mesothelioma Survival The high CONUT group had significantly poorer overall survival ...

Mesothelioma researchers in Fukuoka, Japan have just published their findings on the connection between the immunonutritional status of patients and their likelihood of responding to mesothelioma treatment. Surviving Mesothelioma has just published an article explaining the study. Click here to read it now.

Doctors at the National Kyushu Cancer Center compared the mesothelioma outcomes of 83 patients with their score on a nutritional status scale known as CONUT.

“The high CONUT group had significantly poorer overall survival and disease- or progression-free survival,” reports thoracic oncologist Shinkichi Takamori, first author on the paper.

The CONUT score is based on laboratory values including serum albumin, total cholesterol level and total lymphocyte count and is designed to give doctors a quick "snapshot" of a patient's overall nutritional status.

“Systemic inflammation and malnutrition have been linked to poorer outcomes in a number of different malignancies,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “It is not surprising that nutritional status may also have an impact on mesothelioma survival.”

To better understand the role that nutritional status may play in predicting response to mesothelioma therapy and what it means for patients, see The Impact of Nutritional Status on Mesothelioma Survival, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

