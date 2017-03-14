Telesoft to Exhibit at Acuta's 46th Annual Conference

Telesoft, a trusted leader in communication and technology management solutions, today announced their participation at ACUTA’s 46th Annual Conference and Exhibition in Chicago, Illinois, March 19-22.

“We are happy to once again partner with ACUTA to support the advancement of IT/Telecom professionals from colleges and universities across North America at such an exclusive event,” said Rob Stratton, Telesoft’s Director of Marketing and Product Development.

Telesoft has long supplied the university space with technology solutions to manage internal billing and chargeback functionality across campuses nationwide. Through the integrated solution, colleges can centralize users, extensions, charges, and assets in a single database while managing move, add, change, and disconnect (MACD) activity through configurable workflows and technician assignments. The platform can be delivered as either a hosted solution for end users or an on-premise license.

At this year’s event, attendees will hear from keynote speakers, participate in workshops, general sessions & 30+ educational breakouts focused on critical IT, telecommunications and networking topics, as well as have the opportunity to connect with industry peers and vendors.

Telesoft will be in Booth #503, near the main entrance of Chicago Hilton’s Exhibit Hall A.

About Telesoft

Telesoft develops communication and technology management solutions for enterprises to control usage, track inventory and validate expenses. A trusted, innovative leader for over 35 years, Telesoft is the preferred partner of more than 200 organizations requiring superior integration, in-depth visibility and enhanced performance to drive exceptional business results. For more information about Telesoft, visit telesoft.com.