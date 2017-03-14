20 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers 2017 Award The real goal of our technology is improved patient care and outcomes.

Telmediq, a leader in healthcare communication solutions, has been recognized by CIOReview as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers for 2017.”

The CIOReview editorial board, consisting of a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs and analysts, looked at a products and technologies that have helped connect healthcare participants and siloed healthcare technologies, helping expedite healthcare activities. Telmediq was selected as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers" for its ability to streamline patient care and clinical responses within its unified communications platform.

“In our selection, we looked at the vendor’s capability to fulfill the burning need for cost-effective and flexible solutions that add value to the complex healthcare landscape,” notes CIOReview. “Through these products and technologies, the solution products are transforming the healthcare arena by overhauling the conventional practices.”

Telmediq is a leader in healthcare communications solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Our Healthcare Communications Hub pulls together disparate healthcare systems such as the EHR, Lab systems, Nurse Call systems, Alarm Platforms, Call Center solutions and Scheduling platforms, into one powerful and integrated platform. This centralizes communication, streamlines workflows and creates a truly powerful clinical environment.

“It’s a great honor to be selected as one of the Top 20 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers,” notes Ben Moore, CEO of Telmediq. “Although improvements to workflow and care coordination will increase the ROI of disparate healthcare systems and reduce hospital costs and overhead, the real goal of our technology is improved patient care and outcomes. We are proud to be forging a path toward interoperability and patient-centered care for healthcare organizations and hospitalist groups.”

About Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub

Telmediq’s Healthcare Communications Hub (HCH) was recently recognized in the 2016 KLAS Report as one of the Strongest Platform Options for care team communications, scoring a total of 91.4 out of 100 points.

About Telmediq

Telmediq is a leader in healthcare communications solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Their solutions have been designed specifically for the needs of practitioners and includes clinically integrated solutions such as patient-centric messaging, HIPAA compliant secure text messaging, pager replacement and answering service replacement. Telmediq integrates with the Electronic Medical Record, scheduling systems and other clinical platforms to streamline communication and workflow. Our clients reduce wait times, improve patient handover times and reduce costs while improving patient satisfaction and safety.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores how enterprise solutions can redefine the business goals of enterprises for tomorrow. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, and analysts finalized the “20 Most Promising Healthcare Solution Providers for 2017” in the U.S. and shortlisted the best vendors.